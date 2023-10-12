United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) is Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for about 4.5% of Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 210.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,943,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,878,723,000 after buying an additional 10,134,386 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,255,623,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 105,818.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,215,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $732,833,000 after buying an additional 4,211,580 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 83,903.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,134,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $741,139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,343,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of UPS traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $153.93. 475,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,302,125. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $164.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.54. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.54 and a 12-month high of $197.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $131.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $198.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.96.

Read Our Latest Analysis on UPS

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In related news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.