UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Factory Mutual Insurance Co.

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 218,900 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 1.6% of Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $105,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,001 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,381 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 509 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on UNH. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $549.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $592.00 to $572.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 17th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $560.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $573.52.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

NYSE:UNH opened at $524.02 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $445.68 and a one year high of $558.10. The company has a market cap of $485.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $497.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $491.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.57 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total transaction of $2,024,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

