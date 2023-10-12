UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,380 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up 1.1% of Empirical Finance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $14,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenbaum Jay D. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 12.9% in the second quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,019 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 59.1% in the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,001 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:UNH opened at $524.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $485.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $497.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $491.23. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $445.68 and a 52-week high of $558.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on UNH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $527.00 to $532.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 17th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $540.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $549.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $573.52.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

