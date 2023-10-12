Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Universal Security Instruments from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, September 25th.

Universal Security Instruments Stock Performance

UUU stock opened at $2.45 on Friday. Universal Security Instruments has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $3.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.31.

Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $6.70 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Universal Security Instruments stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,910 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.99% of Universal Security Instruments worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Universal Security Instruments Company Profile

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.

