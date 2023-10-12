Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $3.21 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Valmont Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 9th. Zacks Research analyst M. Agrawal now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $3.21 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.30. The consensus estimate for Valmont Industries’ current full-year earnings is $15.40 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Valmont Industries’ Q2 2024 earnings at $4.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $16.44 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Valmont Industries from $334.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Valmont Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Valmont Industries from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

Valmont Industries Price Performance

Valmont Industries stock opened at $237.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.09. Valmont Industries has a 1 year low of $228.13 and a 1 year high of $353.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $244.59 and a 200-day moving average of $272.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 6.37%.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 18.63%.

Institutional Trading of Valmont Industries

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

Further Reading

