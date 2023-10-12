VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT) Holdings Lifted by Financial Management Network Inc.

Financial Management Network Inc. increased its position in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 335,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,961 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF comprises 3.5% of Financial Management Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Financial Management Network Inc. owned approximately 19.73% of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF worth $10,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $553,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,387,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF during the first quarter valued at about $842,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 227.7% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 10,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,884,000.

VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

BATS:SMOT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.34. 55,591 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.13 and its 200-day moving average is $28.89.

About VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (SMOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an index made up of two equally-weighted sub-portfolios, comprised of small- and mid-cap companies believed to have durable competitive advantages and attractive valuations.

