Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Barrett & Company Inc.

Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 209,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,547,000 after buying an additional 22,218 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 101,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,413,000 after buying an additional 13,717 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VIG stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $156.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,542. The stock has a market cap of $66.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $132.64 and a 12-month high of $167.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.20 and a 200 day moving average of $158.84.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

