Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Stock Position Cut by Financial Management Network Inc.

Financial Management Network Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 978 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Financial Management Network Inc. owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $8,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Absolute Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 82.5% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 17.2% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 18.4% in the second quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT traded down $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $236.65. 54,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,889. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $220.50 and a 1-year high of $259.04. The company has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $241.97 and its 200 day moving average is $242.76.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

