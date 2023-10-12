Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Bought by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 765 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $103.30 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.78. The company has a market capitalization of $47.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $113.78.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

