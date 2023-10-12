Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Stake Reduced by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,247 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for 9.4% of Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $85,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Next Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Caliber Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1,304.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 61,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,395,000 after purchasing an additional 57,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at about $243,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $2.80 on Thursday, reaching $433.75. The stock had a trading volume of 122,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,065. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $427.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $417.37. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $291.61 and a 1 year high of $462.97.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

