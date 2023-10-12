Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Shares Acquired by Aspire Wealth Management Corp

Aspire Wealth Management Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,766,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,295,000 after buying an additional 1,041,918 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,976,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,292,000 after purchasing an additional 32,152 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 333.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,298,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,684,000 after purchasing an additional 999,327 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,026,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,609,000 after purchasing an additional 119,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 926,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,267,000 after purchasing an additional 25,796 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VIGI traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.52. 46,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,302. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $59.94 and a 52-week high of $77.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.182 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

