Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 483,588 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 764,760 shares.The stock last traded at $71.05 and had previously closed at $71.09.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.28. The company has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a $0.128 dividend. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

