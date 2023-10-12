Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 483,588 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 764,760 shares.The stock last traded at $71.05 and had previously closed at $71.09.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.28. The company has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a $0.128 dividend. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Delta is About to Take Flight For Loftier Price Points
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Domino’s Pizza Delivers an Attractive Entry for Income Investors
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Prescriptions for Portfolio Health: 3 Resilient Healthcare Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.