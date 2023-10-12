Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO) Shares Purchased by Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 99.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,055 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF worth $3,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,253,600,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $65,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTWO traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.97. 597,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,278,838. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $65.63 and a 12 month high of $80.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.51.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

