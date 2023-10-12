Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Aspire Wealth Management Corp

Aspire Wealth Management Corp grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VB. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,030,000 after purchasing an additional 230,835 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,889,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded down $2.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $186.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,135. The firm has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $195.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.38. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $210.00.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

