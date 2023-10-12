Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Caliber Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlsbad Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $652,000.

VB stock traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $187.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,558. The company’s 50 day moving average is $195.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.38. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00. The stock has a market cap of $42.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

