Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) is LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

LMG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 4.9% of LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $16,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $20,638,800,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $157.16. 56,567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,192. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $143.51 and a 12-month high of $178.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

