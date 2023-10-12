Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Financial Management Network Inc.

Financial Management Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,497,927,000 after acquiring an additional 199,871,215 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 207.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,348,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,485,238,000 after buying an additional 28,582,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $347,821,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VOO traded up $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $401.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,248,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,837,452. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $404.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $396.25. The company has a market cap of $321.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $422.15.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

