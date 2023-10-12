Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Holdings Boosted by Barrett & Company Inc.

Barrett & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $836,000. Apexium Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 49,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,301 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 9,401 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 867,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,055,000 after purchasing an additional 41,708 shares during the period. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 166,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,089,000 after acquiring an additional 51,502 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $69.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,905,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,467,535. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.15. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $68.49 and a twelve month high of $74.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.1925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

