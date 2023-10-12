Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Holdings Lifted by Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 211,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,585 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises approximately 4.5% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $11,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.76. The company had a trading volume of 580,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,433,780. The stock has a market cap of $56.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $44.42 and a 52 week high of $58.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.83 and its 200-day moving average is $55.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

