Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Financial Management Network Inc.

Financial Management Network Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $362,000. Parkwood LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VTI traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $216.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,099,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,959,937. The company has a market capitalization of $305.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $218.79 and a 200-day moving average of $214.36. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $228.96.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

