Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Barrett & Company Inc.

Barrett & Company Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after acquiring an additional 756,247,802 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 28.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,825,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,444,245,000 after buying an additional 24,789,396 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 52,250,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,216,377,000 after buying an additional 601,080 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,238,000 after buying an additional 979,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,618,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,655,000 after acquiring an additional 198,152 shares during the last quarter.

VTV traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $137.41. 712,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,234,099. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $147.73.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

