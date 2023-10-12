Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Holdings Raised by Leisure Capital Management

Leisure Capital Management boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,381 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the quarter. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Avion Wealth increased its position in Verizon Communications by 208.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 544.2% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Edward Jones downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of VZ traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.95. 8,559,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,743,496. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $130.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $42.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.32.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $0.665 dividend. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.59%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.20%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Further Reading

