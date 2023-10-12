Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stock Holdings Boosted by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,594 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Vertex Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 1.0% of Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 99,752.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 171,204,312 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,248,509,000 after buying an additional 171,032,855 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $707,950,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,590,190 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,076,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892,523 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 410.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,451,874 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,674 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,517,548 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,368,554,000 after purchasing an additional 689,965 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $87,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.75, for a total transaction of $4,013,437.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,270,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $87,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,491,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,037 shares of company stock valued at $12,018,580. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Vertex Pharmaceuticals
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $3.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $368.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,331. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $282.21 and a twelve month high of $369.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $349.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $342.85. The firm has a market cap of $95.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.50.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.06. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Vertex Pharmaceuticals
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vertex Pharmaceuticals
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Delta is About to Take Flight For Loftier Price Points
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Domino’s Pizza Delivers an Attractive Entry for Income Investors
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Prescriptions for Portfolio Health: 3 Resilient Healthcare Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.