Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Hits New 1-Year High at $367.63

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company traded as high as $367.63 and last traded at $367.22, with a volume of 52055 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $365.25.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $94.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $349.68 and its 200 day moving average is $342.85.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.06. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.41 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.75, for a total transaction of $4,013,437.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,270,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.00, for a total transaction of $1,983,501.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 51,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,218,655. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.75, for a total value of $4,013,437.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,270,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,037 shares of company stock worth $12,018,580 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,014.3% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 78 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 86 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

