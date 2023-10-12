Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.90)-$(0.70) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.80). The company issued revenue guidance of $1.25-1.28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.27 billion.

VSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.00.

VSCO stock opened at $14.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.04. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52 week low of $13.62 and a 52 week high of $48.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 86.50% and a net margin of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Timothy A. Johnson purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.16 per share, with a total value of $343,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,167.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the second quarter worth $1,211,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 12.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 96.8% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 38,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 19,127 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,075,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 347.2% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 27,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 21,296 shares during the period. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers intimate apparel, bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, athletic attire, swimwear, and sport and swim products, as well as beauty products, including fine fragrance, mists, and PINK Beauty products and accessories under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, Victoria's Secret Beauty, and Adore Me brands.

