Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Shares Gap Up to $14.93

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.93, but opened at $15.85. Victoria’s Secret & Co. shares last traded at $15.25, with a volume of 375,768 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays cut their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 86.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Timothy A. Johnson acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.16 per share, for a total transaction of $343,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,167.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 26.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. III Capital Management increased its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. III Capital Management now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 6.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 0.8% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 62,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers intimate apparel, bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, athletic attire, swimwear, and sport and swim products, as well as beauty products, including fine fragrance, mists, and PINK Beauty products and accessories under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, Victoria's Secret Beauty, and Adore Me brands.

