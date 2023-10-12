Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 243,799 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,372,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243,799 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $407,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,674,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,683,041,000 after purchasing an additional 24,670 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,555,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,172,978,000 after acquiring an additional 41,032 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,242,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $405,923,000 after buying an additional 39,266 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Avery Dennison by 34.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,216,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $396,543,000 after buying an additional 561,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,326,000 after acquiring an additional 153,211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.14, for a total value of $1,048,526.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,922,640.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total value of $72,672.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,102 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,023.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.14, for a total value of $1,048,526.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,640.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,836 shares of company stock worth $2,014,000 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AVY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Avery Dennison from $201.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Argus reduced their price objective on Avery Dennison from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $207.00 to $189.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.67.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $185.05. 27,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,834. The company has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $183.04 and a 200-day moving average of $176.35. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $157.28 and a 12 month high of $195.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.13). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 31.13%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 46.69%.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

