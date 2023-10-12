Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 3,292,549 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 771.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,719,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,292,549 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $234,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.4% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

BJ stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.43. 105,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,783,831. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.43. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $60.33 and a one year high of $80.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 47.80% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.33.

Insider Activity at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,374 shares in the company, valued at $936,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 800 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 19,509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total transaction of $1,373,628.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,158 shares in the company, valued at $15,430,914.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,333 shares of company stock valued at $2,766,541 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

