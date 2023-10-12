Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 549,599 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,049,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 549,599 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $279,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,163,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 10,861 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,108,000 after buying an additional 152,648 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 44,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,004,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,765,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,004,627. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $47.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.68.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

