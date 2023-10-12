Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 351,973 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,158,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 351,973 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 4.98% of Genpact worth $344,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Genpact during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Genpact during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Genpact by 27.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of G traded down $1.08 on Thursday, hitting $35.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,979. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.80. Genpact Limited has a fifty-two week low of $35.11 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.17.

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Genpact had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $61,013.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,300 shares in the company, valued at $297,887. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

G has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Genpact from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Genpact from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Genpact from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.13.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

