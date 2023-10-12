Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 851,164 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 31.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,555,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 851,164 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $387,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,955,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,485,575,000 after buying an additional 412,019 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,961,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,044,341,000 after acquiring an additional 157,326 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,890,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $729,147,000 after acquiring an additional 45,705 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 99,189.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,795,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792,025 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $333,911,000. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CPT stock traded down $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $96.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,087. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $91.82 and a fifty-two week high of $127.60. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 50.63, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.73 and its 200-day moving average is $106.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 208.33%.

CPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $117.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $124.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.94.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

