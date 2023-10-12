Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,996,824 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,975 shares during the quarter. Skyworks Solutions comprises about 0.5% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $442,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 176,854 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $19,576,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 10.4% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,034 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 113.3% during the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 28,607 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,167,000 after buying an additional 15,197 shares during the period. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $724,000. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $4,986,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on SWKS. StockNews.com started coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $93.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.73.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $97.89. 153,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,755,811. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.94. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.16 and a 52-week high of $123.69. The company has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 28th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 41.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 40,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total transaction of $4,251,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,333,828.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 40,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total transaction of $4,251,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,823 shares in the company, valued at $9,333,828.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 4,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total value of $504,358.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,391,364.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,962 shares of company stock worth $6,225,401. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.