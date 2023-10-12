Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $359.89 Million Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 14.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,444,719 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 741,990 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $359,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 5.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Hologic by 307.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Hologic by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Hologic by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,305,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $177,098,000 after buying an additional 106,315 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Hologic by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 75,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hologic Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ HOLX traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594,573. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $87.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Hologic had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $984.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Hologic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Hologic from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Hologic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hologic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.38.

Hologic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Featured Stories

