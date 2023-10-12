Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $399.34 Million Stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,205,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 624,119 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.13% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $399,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JBHT. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JBHT. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $193.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT traded up $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $194.35. 61,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,997. The company has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.66 and a twelve month high of $209.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $191.78 and a 200-day moving average of $182.82.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.09). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.51%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.35, for a total value of $510,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,810 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,373.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP David Keefauver sold 488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.25, for a total value of $100,162.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,469.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.35, for a total transaction of $510,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,373.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,502 shares of company stock valued at $2,284,358. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

