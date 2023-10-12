Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $438.81 Million Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,959,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 540,483 shares during the period. Leidos accounts for 0.5% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 3.62% of Leidos worth $438,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Leidos by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Leidos by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Leidos by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,226 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 0.8% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 16,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Leidos from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Leidos from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Leidos from $129.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Leidos from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.80.

Leidos Stock Performance

Leidos stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $95.00. The stock had a trading volume of 69,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,258. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.78. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.58 and a 12 month high of $110.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.91.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.23. Leidos had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Leidos’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 28.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. sold 3,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.95, for a total transaction of $300,351.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,170,655.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Leidos Company Profile

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Stories

