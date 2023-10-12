Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $473.29 Million Holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,123,276 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 446,308 shares during the period. Flex makes up about 0.5% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.85% of Flex worth $473,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Flex by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,727,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $753,064,000 after acquiring an additional 10,793,420 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flex by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,377,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,841,000 after purchasing an additional 916,299 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Flex by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,086,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,080,000 after purchasing an additional 65,527 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Flex by 119.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,551,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,741,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Flex by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,742,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,167,000 after buying an additional 73,829 shares during the period. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flex Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Flex stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.99. 220,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,136,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.27. Flex Ltd. has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $28.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flex

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Flex had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Paul Lundstrom sold 53,517 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $1,376,457.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 431,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,094,322. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Paul Lundstrom sold 53,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $1,376,457.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 431,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,094,322. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 240,000 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $6,549,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,585,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,261,963.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FLEX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flex in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Flex in a report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on Flex from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Sunday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Flex in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

