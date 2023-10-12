Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,076,471 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299,703 shares during the period. MKS Instruments makes up 0.5% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 6.11% of MKS Instruments worth $440,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 73.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 4.7% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 3.2% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 45,890 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. 99.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MKSI shares. TheStreet cut MKS Instruments from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.10.

MKS Instruments Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of MKS Instruments stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $84.47. The company had a trading volume of 34,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,922. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.75 and a 200 day moving average of $93.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.57. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.77 and a 52-week high of $114.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.27.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.48 million. MKS Instruments had a positive return on equity of 10.78% and a negative net margin of 45.65%. The company’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total transaction of $2,432,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,999,223.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total transaction of $2,432,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,547 shares in the company, valued at $1,999,223.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen Flaherty Burke sold 11,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $1,170,522.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,326,367.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,063 shares of company stock worth $4,648,722 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.