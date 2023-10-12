Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 105,010 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 13.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 891,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,010 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $268,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2,950.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MOH shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $365.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $359.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Barbara L. Brasier sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.89, for a total value of $455,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,172.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Molina Healthcare news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.15, for a total value of $227,079.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,798,463.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara L. Brasier sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.89, for a total value of $455,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at $982,172.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,938 shares of company stock worth $5,474,336. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Stock Down 0.2 %

MOH traded down $0.67 on Thursday, hitting $339.81. The company had a trading volume of 23,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,293. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $256.19 and a 52-week high of $374.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $322.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $301.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.63.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $5.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $8.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Further Reading

