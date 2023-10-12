Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,400,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,147,286 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.03% of Coterra Energy worth $389,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $2,472,575,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $1,493,855,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 303.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,258,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,448,000 after acquiring an additional 11,477,201 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $300,998,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $169,781,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

CTRA traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.51. 935,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,384,522. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.30. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $31.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.61 and a 200 day moving average of $26.03.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 40.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $1,858,445.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,152,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,808,110.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $1,858,445.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,152,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,808,110.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $10,640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,302,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,843,627.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

See Also

