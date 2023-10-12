Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,089,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 127,204 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.73% of Darden Restaurants worth $349,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 1.3% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,398,822 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $233,715,000 after acquiring an additional 17,412 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,472 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at $314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total transaction of $414,112.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,393,505.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total transaction of $414,112.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,393,505.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.09, for a total value of $5,612,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 157,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,866,906.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 175,908 shares of company stock valued at $29,544,591. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DRI shares. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.14.

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DRI traded down $2.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $134.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,786. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.69 and a fifty-two week high of $173.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $151.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.75.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 47.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 65.26%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

