Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 234,988 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,613,326 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 234,988 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 3.68% of BorgWarner worth $421,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in BorgWarner by 72.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BWA shares. Bank of America raised BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.48.

BWA traded down $0.75 on Thursday, hitting $39.22. The company had a trading volume of 241,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,195,237. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.55 and a 12-month high of $51.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.51. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.42.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.21. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Equities research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

