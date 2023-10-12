Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,166 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,803,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,166 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.68% of Hilton Worldwide worth $262,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,098,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,336,000 after purchasing an additional 269,451 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 11.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,526,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,233 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,610,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,806,000 after acquiring an additional 185,704 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,237,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,486,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,113,000 after buying an additional 40,576 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HLT traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $152.70. 189,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,689,327. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.46. The company has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.22. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.25 and a 1-year high of $157.14.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.23% and a negative return on equity of 128.71%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 12.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

In other news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 8,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.03, for a total value of $1,276,292.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 230,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,441,840.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $166.00 to $163.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.29.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

