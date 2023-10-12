Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 448,178 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 15.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,544,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 448,178 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $294,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 866.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,913,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508,965 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,104,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,893,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,946,000 after acquiring an additional 237,377 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in AptarGroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,793,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 20.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 826,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,672,000 after purchasing an additional 142,557 shares during the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Shiela Vinczeller sold 2,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.08, for a total transaction of $242,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,478,144.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AptarGroup news, insider Shiela Vinczeller sold 2,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.08, for a total value of $242,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,478,144.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George L. Fotiades sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.46, for a total transaction of $1,220,370.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,962 shares in the company, valued at $637,418.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,849 shares of company stock worth $4,317,425 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ATR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AptarGroup from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $152.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.17.

NYSE ATR traded down $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $127.17. 32,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,371. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.23 and a 1-year high of $133.79.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $895.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.89 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures.

