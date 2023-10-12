Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 749,745 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,451,989 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 749,745 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.72% of Owens Corning worth $319,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 87.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on OC. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $105.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $127.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Owens Corning from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Owens Corning from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Owens Corning news, insider Todd W. Fister sold 5,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.23, for a total transaction of $732,236.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,551,107.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Owens Corning news, Director W Howard Morris sold 1,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.63, for a total value of $146,303.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,791,109.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd W. Fister sold 5,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.23, for a total value of $732,236.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,107.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Owens Corning Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of OC stock traded down $4.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $132.49. The stock had a trading volume of 137,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,551. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $80.24 and a 12-month high of $147.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.96.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 13.62%. Owens Corning’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 14.74%.

About Owens Corning

(Free Report)

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.