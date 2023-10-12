VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB) is Victory Capital Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,698,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,673 shares during the quarter. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF makes up about 1.0% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF worth $907,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 685.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:UITB traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $44.29. 1,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,477. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.85. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.75 and a 52 week high of $47.40.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $0.1622 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

