VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB) Shares Bought by Aspire Wealth Management Corp

Aspire Wealth Management Corp raised its position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Free Report) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp owned 0.06% of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 685.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.24. 2,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,487. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.75 and a fifty-two week high of $47.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.85.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.1622 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

