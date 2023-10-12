VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16 on October 13th

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITBGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1622 per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of UITB stock opened at $44.31 on Thursday. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.75 and a 1-year high of $47.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.00 and a 200 day moving average of $45.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UITB. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 685.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $338,000.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

