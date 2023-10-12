VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (UBND) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on October 13th

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1006 per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th.

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of UBND stock opened at $20.60 on Thursday. VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.40 and a 12 month high of $22.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.96 and a 200-day moving average of $21.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.15% of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Company Profile

The VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (UBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds intermediate-term bonds of any type and rating that exhibit positive ESG characteristics. UBND was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by VictoryShares.

