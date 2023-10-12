VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (UCRD) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 11th

VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UCRD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0806 per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This is an increase from VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UCRD opened at $19.73 on Thursday. VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.04 and a 12 month high of $21.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.39.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UCRD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.46% of VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (UCRD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that employs a proprietary ESG and credit rating methodology to select investment-grade corporate bonds. UCRD was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by VictoryShares.

