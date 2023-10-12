VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CIZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on October 13th

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1019 per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th.

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

CIZ stock opened at $28.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.35 million, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.61. VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $28.14 and a 52 week high of $32.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.77.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ – Free Report) by 305.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned about 0.21% of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

The VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CIZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 500 ex-US developed-market stocks screened for positive earnings weighted by volatility. The fund can hold up to 75% cash in market downturns. CIZ was launched on Oct 1, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.

